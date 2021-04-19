Lexington Medical Center hosting multiple vaccine clinics throughout the week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Medical Center’s Northeast hospital is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week, located at 3016 Longtown Commons Drive. Your can get vaccinated Monday from 1-5 p.m. You can also get a shot Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

On Thursday, Lexington Medical Center will host a vaccine clinic for Columbia residents in the North Main Street area. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 1028 Eastman Street in Columbia.

Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics, but if you want to schedule an appointment, call 803-739-3363 or go to Lexington Medical Center’s website.