McDonald’s introducing “BTS Meal” named after the Korean pop band

CNN– If you are a pop fan, McDonald’s will soon have a deal for you. The “BTS Meal,” named after the Korean pop band, is set to go on sale next month. The meal features 10 piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a Coke. McDonald’s will also introduce two new dipping sauces with the meal, sweet chili and Cajun flavors.

According to McDonald’s, the flavors were inspired by South Korean recipes, the band’s home country. It is expected to hit nearly 50 countries in six continents.