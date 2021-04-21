At-home COVID-19 test from Abbott soon to be available in some stores

CNN– Abbott’s rapid home tests for COVID-19 will soon be available. They’re called BinaxNow at-home tests, and can be bought without a prescription. At first, the tests will only be sold at CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. They should be available in the next few days online and in some stores.

The tests will come in two-count packs for $24. The tests were given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. It can be used on children as young as two years old and gives results in about 15 minutes.