Victim identified in multi-vehicle collision on US Hwy. 15 in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim of a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

Coroner Robert Baker says Jamie Montgomery, 46, died at the intersection of US Highway 15 South and Beulah Cuttino Road.

According to investigators, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Montgomery was traveling north when he lost control and hit other vehicles.

Authorities say Montgomery was ejected from his vehicle and died on scene.

The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.