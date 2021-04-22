American Lung Association says 4/10 Americans breathe unhealthy air

CNN– According to the annual State of the Air report, more than 135 million Americans breathe unhealthy air. That’s at least 4 in 10. People of color in the U.S. are 61% more likely than white people to live in a county that has polluted air.

The report is done by the American Lung Association. The group analyzed data from 2017-2019. That means any decreases in pollution from the pandemic lockdowns were not included. The group says climate change is continuing to worsen air pollution.

Once again, California had the most polluted cities in the country for both smog and soot.