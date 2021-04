LeVar Burton selected to guest host Jeopardy

CNN– Actor LeVar Burton is taking over as the next guest host of Jeopardy. You may recognize Burton as the former “Reading Rainbow” host and “Star Trek” actor. He’s part of a line up of celebrity guest hosts who have been filling in since the death of Alex Trebek last November.

You can see Jeopardy weeknights on ABC Columbia at 7:30 p.m.