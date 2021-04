Officials say nearly 10% of American families struggled with unemployment last year

CNN– The coronavirus took a toll on the U.S. labor market in 2020. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 10% of American families struggled with unemployment last year. 9.8% of U.S. families had at least one unemployed family member in 2020. That was double the number from 2019, when 4.9% of families coped with unemployment.

In total, 8.1 million families experienced a job loss last year.