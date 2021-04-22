President Biden hosting climate change summit with other world leaders

CNN– Thursday, President Biden is hosting a virtual climate summit with 40 other world leaders. The president announced an aggressive goal of cutting U.S. carbon emissions in half by the end of this decade. The Biden Administration has also been pushing countries to commit to tackling the climate crisis.

“The message he’s sending to the country and frankly to the world is that he feels that the climate crisis we’re facing around the world, and certainly in this country as the world’s largest emitters is so significant that under, within a hundred days of his presidency, he’s convening the world’s largest economies to have a discussion about that.”

The virtual leaders summit is being live streamed for public viewing.