City officials urge drivers in Columbia to avoid flood prone streets
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to heavy rain expected Saturday, the City of Columbia is urging drivers to avoid flood prone streets. City officials urge drivers to stay away from the following streets and intersections as they are known to flood.
- Main and Whaley
- Gervais and Laurens
- Blossom and Henderson
- Blossom and Saluda
- Harden and Santee
- Monroe and Maple
- Two Notch and Read
- Wheat and Amherst
- Adger and Devine
- Wheat and Sumter
- Wheat and Pickens
- Heyward and Ravenel
- Pickens between Wheat and Green
- Barnwell and Pendleton
- Harden and Read
- Harden and Calhoun
- Franklin and Marion
- Franklin and Sumter
- Columbia College and N. Main
- Bull and Laurel
Officials stress that the streets listed are known to be prone to flooding, but other roads may become flooded depending on storm conditions.
If you come across a flooded street, turn around and do not attempt to drive through it. Authorities say it takes only 12 inches on water to carry away a small car.
If you see a blocked storm drain, contact the Public Works Street Division at 545-3780 during regular business hours and Customer Care at 545-3300 after 5 p.m. and on weekends.