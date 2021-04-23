Harvest Hope partnering with Northside Baptist for the food bank’s biggest food drive of the year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Saturday, Harvest Hope Food Bank is teaming up with Northside Baptist Church for their “Food from the Heart” food drive. Officials say this is the largest food drive of the year for Harvest Hope, who wants to feed the Midlands after a tough year.

“We are so excited to be hosting Food from the Heart this year,” says Steve Allen, Associate Pastor of Northside Baptist Church. “Although the event is different than years past, we are eagerly anticipating the outpouring of support from the Midlands community.”

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, a drive-thru line will be set up at Northside Baptist Church, located at 4347 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, where you can drop off non-perishable food items for the food bank.

In addition to the drive-thru, volunteers will be going into the community to pick up donations from homes that received a “Food from the Heart” door hanger. Officials ask that those with donations in the following neighborhoods have their donations outside their door by 9 a.m. Saturday:

Apple Valley

Bellhaven Drive

Brookshire

Carriage Hills Lakes

Cedar Road in Lexington

Chimney Swift

Downtown Batesburg/Leesville

Dunhill

Golden Pond

Goldfinch

Governors Grant

Hamlet West

Kingswood

Laurel Meadows

Manors of White Knoll

Millstream Crossing

Millstream Village

Palmetto Hall

Palmetto Park Boulevard

Pine Valley

Prescott Glen

Quail Hollow

Ridgeview

Riverwalk

Robincrest

Royal Oaks

Secret Cove

Shadowbrooke

Sharon Lakes

Springhill Subdivision

Villages at Work

Westover Acres, West Columbia

Woodside Farms

Westside Terrace

“Community food drives are a critical source of food for Harvest Hope, and Food from the Heart has provided hundreds of thousands of meals over the years,” says Erinn Rowe, Harvest Hope CEO. “Being able to partner with a great community supporter like Northside Baptist Church gives us the opportunity to reach more of our neighbors.”

Officials say the most needed items this year include canned beef stew, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals (ravioli, spaghetti etc.), mashed potatoes and pasta.

Those unable to attend Saturday can still donate at havesthope.org.