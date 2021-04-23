Horry County families return home after large brush fire forced them to evacuate

ABC TEAM (WPDE)– In Horry County, multiple families are home again after being forced to evacuate. They left Wednesday as a precaution when a large brush fire erupted.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday. The alert is meant to discourage people from doing any outdoor burning when there is an elevated risk of wildfire due to weather.

No injuries were reported in the brush fire, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.