CDC says eligible kids should get vaccinated before going to summer camp

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they want everyone who can get vaccinated to do so before they head to summer camp. Their newly released guidelines state every camper over the age of 16 should be vaccinated, and camps should enforcing social distancing as well as continuing mask wearing.

Indoor activities and close contact outdoor sports are also being discouraged.

The agency advises sleep away camps to require proof of a negative coronavirus test for campers who are too young to have been vaccinated.