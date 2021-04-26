CEOs of Google and Microsoft pledge to support India as it deals with harsh battle with COVID-19

CNN– Microsoft and Google are joining in to offer support to India, which officials say is the global epicenter of the pandemic right now. The CEO of Microsoft tweeted he is “heartbroken by the current situation.” He said Microsoft will aid relief efforts and support the purchase of critical oxygen devices.

The CEO of Google and Alphabet also pledged support, tweeting Google will provide $18 million in funding for medical supplies and more.