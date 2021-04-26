Consumer News: Apple plans to create thousands of new U.S. jobs, diaper prices are climbing and more!

CNN– Apple says it has plans to create thousands of new jobs in the U.S. The tech giant announced it’s increasing its investment in manufacturing in the U.S. to $430 billion. That’s $80 billion more than its original investment. The company says the money will be used to build new facilities and create 20,000 new jobs over the next five years.

Moms, we know diapers can be expensive, but those prices may continue to climb. One study found the average monthly diaper bill for one child is $80, and diaper makers recently said they are planning additional price hikes. The reason is that diaper makers are paying higher material and shipping costs as well as coping with supply chain disruptions, and they’re passing those costs onto families.

Chick-Fil-A is adding the popular “Arnold Palmer” drink to its menu, but they’re giving it a new name. They’re calling it “Sunjoy,” a combination of sunshine and enjoy. The original mixed drink is made up of lemonade and iced tea and is now an official menu item.