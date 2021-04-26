NASA in the process of building its most powerful rocket

CNN– NASA is in the process of building its most powerful rocket ever, to take astronauts to the Moon. The Space Launch System is under construction at NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building in Florida.

Time Magazine recorded a time lapse of the construction over the course of two months. NASA says this project costs more than $11 billions and they will continue to work though the fall months. It’s expected to begin carrying women and men to the moon in 2023.