President Biden expected to reveal new CDC guidelines on outdoor mask wearing Tuesday

CNN– President Joe Biden is expected to announce new mask guidance Tuesday. Sources say he will release updated outdoor mask wearing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during his remarks on Tuesday.

A November review in the Journal of Infectious Disease found less than 10% of COVID-19 infections studied occurred outside. As for residents of the Palmetto State, there is no outdoor mask mandate in place.

