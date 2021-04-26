Rare pink supermoon will be visible from Earth Monday night

CNN– You could catch a glimpse of a rare pink supermoon Monday night. NASA says the Moon will be the fullest Monday night at 11:32 p.m. and will appear bigger and brighter, but that’s just because they are closer to Earth.

Although it’s called a pink moon, it’s not really a different color. The name comes from the pink early springtime blooms of the Phlox Subulata plant, native to eastern North America.

If you don’t think you’ll be able to stay awake long enough to see the pink super moon, don’t worry because April is just one of three super moons in a row. There will be two more expected in May and June. May’s is supposed to be the biggest.