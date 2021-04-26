Revealing Word Ministries and family of missing Columbia teen hold prayer vigil for safe return

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Sunday evening, the family of a missing teenager, along with Revealing Word Ministries, held a prayer vigil in front of the Statehouse for her safe return. According to her family, 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep was last seen leaving her home in Northeast Columbia on April 5.

They say she is just one of the many missing children in the Midlands and across the state. The family wants to raise awareness of the growing and alarming issue of missing children, especially children of color.

Sanaa’s family is offering a $10,000 cash reward for their daughter’s safe return. If you know where she is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.