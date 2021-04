Apple now giving users the choice on whether apps can track their behavior

CNN– Apple is making a massive change to how developers can track your behavior. Users must now give permission for apps to track their behaviors.

In the past, apps have been allowed to track that data by default. Users could stop it, but they had to dig for settings that were often difficult to locate to turn tracking off in each app. The new feature will be available on it latest iOS 14.5 update.