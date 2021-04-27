FBI warning job seekers about scammers posed as employers

CNN– If you’re on the job hunt, leaders are issuing a warning. The FBI is reporting scammers are now posing as employers to steal identities from job seekers. Some of them are even going so far as to interview applicants. The scammers then ask interviewees for bank account or credit card information, which they can use to steal money, open new accounts or create fake identities.

Last year, more than 16,000 people reported being victimized by an employment scam. Officials say job seekers should never provide private information to employers until after they are hired.