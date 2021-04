New study says 15% of pregnancies end in miscarriage

CNN– A new study published in the Lancet Medical Journal found 23 million pregnancies worldwide end in miscarriage every year. That’s 15% of all pregnancies. The researchers say miscarriage is common enough to prove 1 in 10 women will have a miscarriage in their lifetime.

The journal published three new studies by 31 experts on the causes, treatment and scale of miscarriage around the world.