Sentencing for Derek Chauvin moved to June 25

CNN– The sentencing date for convicted murderer Derek Chauvin has been moved from June 16 to June 25. Last week, a jury found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty in the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted of second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. He could be facing a maximum total of more than 70 years in prison for all three charges.