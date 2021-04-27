Study shows hospitalizations for kids dropped by more than 48% last year

CNN– A study says hospitalizations dropped for children in 2020 compared to previous years. Health researchers say weekly admissions to hospitals decreased more than 48% in 2020, compared to numbers recorded from 2017-2019. The largest decline was in spring for children with non-severe illness, dropping by more than 56%.

The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association says access to care for children may have been hindered because of COVID-19 mitigation measures.