Victim identified in multi-vehicle collision at Bethel Church Road in Newberry

Kenneil Mitchell,

FILE

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a multiple vehicle collision on April 23.

Coroner Laura Kneece says Urijah Quick, 22, died from his injuries.

Authorities say the collision happened at the intersection of Bethel Church Road at Seibert Road.

According to officials, they don’t know if Quick was wearing a seat belt in the collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office is investigating.

