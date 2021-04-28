Columbia City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann officially kicks off campaign for mayor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Another Midlands candidate is officially throwing his hat in the ring in the race for mayor of Columbia. City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann made the official announcement Wednesday at City Hall. Rickenmann previously told ABC Columbia he planned to run back in February.

Rickenmann currently represents Columbia’s District #4, and says he’s running to foster investment opportunities to create continued growth.

Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and Sam Johnson, one of Mayor Steve Benjamin’s former special assistants, are also running. The mayoral election will be November 2.