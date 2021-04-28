Lexington Sheriff’s Department wants you to help them honor deputies

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — May is right around the corner and so are the start of two weeks that recognize the hard work of the men and women who serve and protect the community everyday.

The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is gearing up for National Corrections Officers week, and National Police Week. The goal is make sure the deputies that go above and beyond the call of duty to keep operations in and outside of the Lexington jail running smoothly, while paying homage to those within the department who work to make the county a safe place to live, work and play.

The Department is asking you to help by offering your words of encouragement, support, and memories you’ve experienced with the agency by sharing your stories through April 30th, 2021. The department says they will highlight some of your the messages on their social media sites.

National Corrections Officers week takes place May 2 – 8, 2021 and National Police Week runs May 9- 15, 2021.

You can take part by clicking on the link HERE