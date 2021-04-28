Protests continue as FBI launches investigation into Brown shooting death

Tuesday the FBI launched a Federal Civil Rights investigation into the police shooting

(CNN) ELIZABETH CITY, NC — Protests continued into Tuesday night in Elizabeth City North Carolina despite a citywide curfew.

The unrest comes after the deadly law enforcement shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. Last Wednesday.

Now, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is launching a Federal Civil Rights investigation into Brown’s death.

