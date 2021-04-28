Teen killed in vehicle collision on Smyrna Church Road in Kershaw

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who died in a vehicle collision on Tuesday.

Coroner David West says Caleb McCathern, 18, died on Smyrna Church Road, where the collision occurred.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, after 9 p.m., McCathern was driving his 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse, when he travelled off the right side of the road, hitting multiple trees and overturned.

Troopers say he was ejected from his vehicle as he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.