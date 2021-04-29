At least five protesters arrested in NC in wake of the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

CNN– Police in North Carolina arrested at least five people Wednesday night after protests for the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. turned confrontational. Elizabeth City authorities cited curfew violations for taking protesters who were still on the street after 11 p.m. into custody.

Those protests come a week after deputies killed 42-year-old Brown while trying to serve him a warrant. Wednesday is also when a judge ruled his family can see body cam and dash cam videos of the shooting, but they won’t be released to the public for up to 45 days.