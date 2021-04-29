Clemson increasing capacity at Doug Kingsmore Stadium

CLEMSON, S.C. – Beginning with this weekend’s series against Louisville, Clemson Athletics will welcome up to 2,119 fans into Doug Kingsmore Stadium, 34 percent of the regular capacity of 6,192. This represents an increase from the 1,556 seats available during the series against Wake Forest, and nearly double the 1,280 to open the season.

“After discussions with our medical advisors and several campus leaders, we are excited to welcome additional fans into Doug Kingsmore Stadium,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “We remain optimistic about our ability to safely provide a first-class game atmosphere for our team as they prepare for the stretch run.”

Clemson will begin reaching out to season ticket holders and IPTAY members on Wednesday with additional opportunities for the remainder of the season, which includes eight games. Tickets for all remaining games, except for the May 11 showdown against South Carolina, are available to the general public on ClemsonTigers.com.

Pods of guests will not be seated side-by-side or immediately in front or behind unaffiliated guests and face coverings are required. Clemson will continue to evaluate safety protocols in all venues.