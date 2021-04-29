Consumer News: Cruises could return in July, you can now rent a car with the Uber app and more!

CNN– You might be able to start booking cruise vacations as early as July. USA Today says it obtained a letter from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the cruise industry, and got more details from the agency. The CDC says eliminating risk on cruises might not be possible, so their plan is to mitigate it. The agency is also clarifying how cruise companies can meet its requirements in order to sail.

Amazon announced it will raise wages for more than 500,000 workers next month. It will raise hourly pay between 50 cents and $3 for a total investment of more than $1 billion. The company is currently working to hire thousands of positions across its customer, delivery, package sorting and fulfillment operations. It plans to roll out the pay increases in mid-May.

You can now rent an entire car through the Uber app and put yourself in the driver’s seat. The nationwide program is called “Uber Rent” and will offer cars from brands like Avis and Hertz. Prices will be set by the rental companies, not by Uber, but Uber does get a cut of the bookings. No, you won’t have to offer rides to strangers. The rental car is entirely yours for the duration.