Moderna wants to make up to one billion coronavirus vaccine doses this year

CNN– Moderna is setting a goal to make up to one billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year. Back in January, the initial global estimate was 600 million doses, but the drug maker announced plans to ramp things up and add between 200-400 more doses to that tally, with the goal of 3 billion doses next year.

These estimates include the company’s authorized COVID-19 vaccine along with potentially lower-dose variant boosters, and the pediatric vaccines in the works.