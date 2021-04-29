RCSD on the search for kidnapping suspect after missing teen is found dead in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference to provide an update on a Northeast Columbia teen reported missing since April 5. Sheriff Leon Lott says the body of 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep was found Thursday morning in Lexington County. Officials say she likely voluntarily left her home with two men that night, but it turned into a kidnapping and murder.

Officials say they arrested a juvenile and charged him with kidnapping. They are now searching for Treveon Jamar Nelson. Sheriff Lott says they have kidnapping warrants out for Nelson and want him arrested fast.

If you know where Nelson is, call 911. If you have any information about this incident, you can also call the sheriff’s department at 803-576-3000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.