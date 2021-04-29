Tesla Says all Superchargers to be Powered by Renewable Energy in 2021

Tesla produces electric cars, which is a good step towards eliminating the need for fossil fuel use in transportation. But to truly eliminate fossil fuels from the whole process, the electricity that is used to charge the batteries in these cars has to come from some form of renewable energy – solar, wind, etc., otherwise we’re just adding more greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by continuing to burn fossil fuels. So Tesla says, “all Supercharger energy to be 100% renewable in 2021.” That’s a very big step. Here’s the whole article: https://electrek.co/2021/04/27/tesla-power-all-superchargers-with-renewable-energy-this-year/