The COMET is offering free COVID-19 vaccines starting May 3

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority, partnering with Health Force, LLC, will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations starting May 3.

You can get a shot at the COMET Central transit hub, which is located on the corner of Laurel and Sumter Streets.

Officials say you can get a vaccine on the following days:

Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays – 8 a.m. – Noon & 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sundays – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You have a choice to get either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

The COMET says Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot, while the Moderna vaccine requires a follow-up shot within 28 days.

Vaccines are free to the public on a first come, first serve basis.

No appointment is needed, but if you want to make a reservation, call Health Force at 1–844-579-1500 or visit their website.