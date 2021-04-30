Cola Women event aims to inspire businesswomen in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One local event aims to help inspire businesswomen to live healthy lifestyles in Columbia!

MaxLiving-Capital City Chiropractic is hosting the Cola Women event this Saturday.

It will be at Loveland Coffee at 7475 Carlisle Street in Irmo from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Dr. Katie Parks and Crystle Taylor from MaxLiving about how this event will help women make a positive impact in their homes and in the community.

They say there will be multiple vendors, networking opportunities, as well as food and drinks at the event.

Tickets to attend are $20.

You can buy your tickets on the event’s page on EventBrite’s website.

You can also call MaxLiving at (803) 708-4258 for more information.