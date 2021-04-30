Consumer News: FDA trying to ban menthol cigarettes and a company is looking to send customers to outer space!

CNN– It’s an effort that U.S. health officials say will save hundreds of thousands of lives. The Food and Drug Administration is making a move to ban menthol in cigarettes and all flavored cigars. Mandy Gaither has the latest.

You could soon have the chance to buy a ticket to outer space! Blue Origin wants to send paying customers on brief joy rides to the edge of space. Passengers will get to ride 60 miles above Earth and spend several minutes in weightlessness before the capsule parachutes back to Earth. Blue Origin is a space tourism venture funded by Jeff Bezos, who is cashing in a billion dollars to pay for it. Blue Origin’s website says more details are coming May 5.