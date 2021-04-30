Four veterans laid to rest at Fort Jackson National Cemetery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Four veterans were laid to rest at Fort Jackson National Cemetery Friday morning. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says Pfc. John Schadel, and Specialist Rodney Nelson served in the Army. Air Force veterans Airman Bernie Brewer and Airman 2nd Class Ronald May, did not have any family who could provide for their memorial services.

Friday, the members of American Legion Post 193 of Chapin provided military funerals for the men. The remains were escorted to the cemetery by the American Legion Riders.