Lexington County Coroner releases cause of death for missing Columbia teen whose body was discovered Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the cause of death for a Richland County teenager whose body was discovered in Lexington County early Thursday morning. The coroner says 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say her death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities say they believe she died the night she went missing, April 5. Officials say she likely voluntarily left her home with two men that night, but it turned into a kidnapping and murder.

Officials say they arrested a juvenile and charged him with kidnapping. They are now searching for Treveon Jamar Nelson. Sheriff Lott says they have kidnapping warrants out for Nelson and want him arrested fast.

If you know where Nelson is, call 911. If you have any information about this incident, you can also call the sheriff’s department at 803-576-3000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.