Myrtle Beach man making up for lost time following reunion with son after 57 years

CNN– For 57 years, a Myrtle Beach man says there’s been a hole in his heart, a place for the son he only held twice before he was given up for adoption. All these years later, that hole has been filled as the father and son found each other.

As Amanda Kinseth reports, they’ve spent the past week making memories and making up for lost time.