Health experts says U.S. may never see herd immunity

Dean of Brown's University of Health says we may never see new cases of COVID-19 disappear completely
CNN,

(CNN) — -The U.S. may never see herd immunity against COVID-19. That’s what at least one physician says.

The good news is that even without herd immunity, most people could still be able to get back to their pre-pandemic lives.

However, it is likely that a sizable percentage of Americans will choose to not get vaccinated at all. The Dean of Brown University’s School of Health says we may never see new cases disappear entirely.

Categories: Health, National News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts