Health experts says U.S. may never see herd immunity

Dean of Brown's University of Health says we may never see new cases of COVID-19 disappear completely

(CNN) — -The U.S. may never see herd immunity against COVID-19. That’s what at least one physician says.

The good news is that even without herd immunity, most people could still be able to get back to their pre-pandemic lives.

However, it is likely that a sizable percentage of Americans will choose to not get vaccinated at all. The Dean of Brown University’s School of Health says we may never see new cases disappear entirely.

So as we get into summer and fall No we may not hit herd immunity But infection numbers will be low Vaccinated folks will be mainly safe And with better treatment, infections may become less problematic And life will return to a recognizable normal And that’ll be good fin — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) May 3, 2021