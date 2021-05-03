Teen killed in vehicle collision on US Highway 521 in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was killed in a vehicle collision on Saturday.

Coroner Robert Baker says Jeremiah Grenier, II, 19, died on US Highway 521 at Charles Jackson Street.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says around 2 a.m., the driver of a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling north in a southbound lane on US-521 and hit Grenier’s 2008 Mazda 6 vehicle head on.

Officials say the truck then overturned off the right side of the road.

According to investigators, Grenier, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died on scene, while the passenger in his vehicle and the Chevy Silverado driver, were each taken to a hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.