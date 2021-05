Experts say you might be able to see debris from Haley’s Comet this week

CNN– Debris from the famous Halley’s Comet is supposed to light up the sky this week. Some experts predict people may be able to see the Eta Aquarid meteor shower at some point between Tuesday and Thursday. They said they believe the most meteors could be spotted on Wednesday before dawn.

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower comes from the debris trail of Halley’s Comet, which can usually be seen from Earth about every 76 years.