Honoring Midlands teen found shot to death last week

Sanaa Amenhotep was reported missing April 5th, the 15 year old's body was discovered last Thursday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- It was an emotional day for family and friends who gathered for a celebration of life in memory of 15 year old Sanaa Amenhotep.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the teens kidnapping and death.

While the investigation into what happened after Amenhotep left her home April 5th her Northeast home continues, those who knew her best remember a life taken much too soon.

ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin was at the Monday night service and brings us this report on how those who searched for her for nearly a month are remembering her.