Irmo’s Dustin Johnson commits to Palmetto Championship at Congaree

RIDGELAND, SC – Officials for the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree announced today that World No. 1 and Irmo native Dustin Johnson has committed to the tournament, which will be contested at the heralded Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, June 10-13.

Johnson, a 24-time PGA TOUR winner and the reigning FedExCup champion, grew up in Irmo and played at Dutch Fork High School before competing collegiately at Coastal Carolina University. Since turning professional in 2008, the 36-year-old has won at least one PGA TOUR event in 14 consecutive seasons – including six World Golf Championships events.

Of his 24 PGA TOUR titles, Johnson remains in search of his first victory in South Carolina.

“I am excited to officially commit to the Palmetto Championship at Congaree and look forward to the opportunity to again compete in my home state this season,” said Dustin Johnson. “I have heard nothing but great reviews about the golf course at Congaree and have no doubt it will provide a stiff challenge for all of us on the PGA TOUR.”

In 11 starts during the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season, Johnson owns four top-10 finishes, including his record-setting victory at the 2020 Masters in November.