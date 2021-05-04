The Humane Society and 479 other charities hope for warm hearts and the spirit of giving

The annual Midlands Gives campaign is running through midnight

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Today marks the Midland’s biggest gifting day of the year, a day appropriately named Midlands Gives!

Midlands Gives began in 2014, and over the last eight years, has raised over $12.6 million for non-profits in the eleven Midlands counties, including Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

The event kicked off at 6:00 AM Tuesday, and will continue through 11:59 PM, touting 18 hours of giving. This year also represents the largest amount of non-profits involved with the day, with over 480 charities hoping for kind hearts and open wallets.

The event was created by The Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Midlands’ center for philanthropy, is a nonprofit organization that links charitable people and businesses with areas of need in our community. Our mission is to promote, facilitate, and increase philanthropy to create a sustainable impact within our community through responsible giving.

Non-profits have struggled over the last year, with COVID 19, and the gifting from today comes at a perfect time.

The Humane Society is one of the organizations hoping for donations today. According to Executive Director Dawn Wilkinson, the services offered by the Humane Society are generally performed at a loss, which means gifting is critical.

