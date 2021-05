New model projects India’s coronavirus deaths could nearly double in a month

CNN– A new prediction shows India could be facing a staggering number of COVID-19 cases and deaths over the next few weeks. A new model by the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore predicts if current coronavirus trends continue, the number of COVID deaths will nearly double to over 400,000 in about a month. It adds cases could also more than double to almost 50 million by then.