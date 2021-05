New study shows U.S. birth rates have hit a record low

CNN– A new study shows U.S. birth rates have reached a record low. The birth rate fell again in 2020, for the 16th consecutive year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 3.6 million births last year. That’s down 4% from 2019.

The biggest drop in births came in December 2020, suggesting a decline in the number of babies conceived during the earliest days of the pandemic.