SC DEW: Final day to submit documents if you received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday is the deadline to send in documents if you received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there are at least 30,000 South Carolinians who have not met the federal documentation requirement. Anyone on or who received PUA benefits after December 27, 2020 has to upload a document showing proof of employment, self employment or planned employment.

You need to upload the documents to the MyBenefits portal by midnight Wednesday night. You can visit SC DEW’s website for more information.