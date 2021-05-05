US backs waiving intellectual property rules on vaccines

By Jamey Keaten and Zeke Miller

WASHINGTON (AP)– The Biden administration is throwing its support behind efforts to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to speed the end of the pandemic. United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the government’s position in a Wednesday statement, amid World Trade Organization talks over easing global trade rules to enable more countries to produce more of the life-saving vaccines. Tai says, “The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines.” But she cautions that it will take time to reach the required global “consensus” to waive the protections under WTO rules.